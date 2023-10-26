Dudley organisation benefits from £5,000 funding to support community work

Directors of Ekho Collective, Deb McDonald and Erica Keshelya, with volunteer Jason Bloomer.

Dudley Council awards grants of up to £5,000 to community groups, charities and organisations that are making a difference to their communities, which are awarded through the Brierley Hill, Dudley, Halesowen, North Dudley and Stourbridge forums.

One organisation to secure funding was Ekho Collective, a community interest company based at Hawbush Community Gardens in Brierley Hill.

The not-for-profit organisation delivers projects to improve health and wellbeing within the natural environment.

It holds community events such as open mic nights with local artists, litter picks, groups for wellbeing and mental health as well as activities for children and young people.

The organisation was awarded £5,000 to create a roundhouse shelter, to allow it to continue to run events and sessions in times of adverse weather.

The cost of creating the Roundhouse was also supported by private donations and a appeal.

Deb McDonald from Ekho Collective, said: "We’re really grateful to the Brierley Hill forum for granting us the money to create the Roundhouse. It means we can continue our valuable work to support vulnerable people and provide events for the local community."

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council' cabinet member for public health, said: "Our forums are community meetings where people can come together to meet with their local councillors to discuss ideas to improve their local area. They also provide these grants to help support local groups and organisations.

"I’m pleased the Brierley Hill forum was able to support Ekho Collective’s work in the community."

The next round of forums will be launching today, with the Brierley Hill forum on Thursday, October 26, at The Wordsley School, followed by the Dudley forum, on November 8, at Quarry Bank Primary School.

On November 9, the Dudley North forum will take place at the Royal British Legion on Ruition Street, and the Stourbridge forum at Pedmore Cricket Club.

The Halesowen forum will take place on November 29, at Fatherless Barn Evangelical Church.