Brierley Hill road closed after reports of pedestrian being hit by car

Officers keep a watch at the entrance near to Bull Street

Officers from West Midlands Police alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service crews were called to Brettell Lane in Brierley Hill just before 6pm after reports of the collision.

No details have been provided yet of what happened, but an eyewitness at the nearby New Talbot pub said he had seen a woman, who he said was fully conscious, being put into an ambulance.

The road was cordoned off by the police between Bull Street and Delph Lane, with officers on hand to redirect traffic heading towards the cordon.

Officers from West Midlands Police redirect traffic around Delph Street

Residents living nearby said the road, which stretches from Brierley Hill down to Amblecote, was dangerous with people speeding along it, and that it had claimed several lives in the past.

One man, who asked not to be named, said he saw flowers being stuck in the railings nearby after some of the accidents.

He said: "It can get very dangerous down here, with people just not watching what they are doing and speeding along here.

"I can think of a few times when people have been hit by cars and I know a few people have been killed by the traffic down here and while I didn't see the accident, I hope the person's ok."

Another man, who didn't want to be named, said the road was a danger and had spoken to the council about what could be done.

He said: "I think this road can be really dangerous as you see them go flying down and there's no speed cameras, so they can go as fast as they like.

A cordon on Brettell Lane was still visible around 8pm

"I've spoken to the council and asked them what they can do about this, but I don't know what they can because they can't put speed bumps down and adding a crossing hasn't done much."