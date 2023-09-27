Second Starbucks opens at Merry Hill creating 18 jobs

The new Starbucks is located on the lower mall

The fast-growing American brand's second Starbucks within the centre opened its doors on Wednesday, September 27 on the Lower Mall near Lush and Suit Direct.

The first 50 customers served on opening day received a hamper full of Starbucks goodies.

It is the latest addition to the thriving food and drink scene at the shopping destination, following on from the arrival of restaurant brand Wagamama in June and with more announcements to come during the rest of the year.

Mark Goule, district manager at Starbucks, said: “We are excited to open another new café in Merry Hill, just in time for visitors to try out our autumn menu with our ever-popular pumpkin flavoured favourites and a host of sweet treats.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We are thrilled to welcome a new and the second Starbucks inside Merry Hill. We know this will be a firm favourite among our shoppers, especially over the autumn and winter months.

“The opening adds to our vibrant mix of leisure experiences, restaurants, cafes, and everything Eat Central has to offer too, and comes shortly after the recent openings of Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl. Starbucks join at a time when the choices for how our visitors spend time with us is expanding considerably as we continue to offer unrivalled convenience and experience for shoppers.”