Driver imprisoned after dangerous driving and weapons found in car

By James VukmirovicBrierley HillPublished:

A driver who drove at speed at police and was seen speeding dangerously has been put behind bars.

The driver of the Peugeot has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment nearly three weeks after the incident. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
The driver of the Peugeot has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment nearly three weeks after the incident. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The driver of the blue Peugeot was seen speeding in Smethwick on September 2 and was reported by Brierley Hill Police as driving dangerously towards them.

The car was later found abandoned in Dudley and was recovered by Brierley Hill Police who, after a subsequent check, found and arrested the driver later on in the evening for driving offences.

A check of the car found weapons inside, including a machete and the teenage owner has subsequently been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "An update as promised.

"The driver on September 2 was arrested that evening and was charged in custody for driving offences.

"We also located weapons inside the vehicle including a machete.

"The teenager has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment."

