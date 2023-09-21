Driver imprisoned after dangerous driving and weapons found in car

The driver of the Peugeot has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment nearly three weeks after the incident. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The driver of the blue Peugeot was seen speeding in Smethwick on September 2 and was reported by Brierley Hill Police as driving dangerously towards them.

The car was later found abandoned in Dudley and was recovered by Brierley Hill Police who, after a subsequent check, found and arrested the driver later on in the evening for driving offences.

A check of the car found weapons inside, including a machete and the teenage owner has subsequently been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "An update as promised.

"The driver on September 2 was arrested that evening and was charged in custody for driving offences.

"We also located weapons inside the vehicle including a machete.