Stolen car recovered after being spotted by police

By James VukmirovicBrierley HillPublished:

A car has been recovered after eagle-eyed police officers spotted it while out on patrol.

The BMW was recovered in Brierley Hill after being reported as stolen from Staffordshire. Photo: Brierley Hill Police
The BMW was recovered in Brierley Hill after being reported as stolen from Staffordshire. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The officers from Brierley Hill were out on patrol and noticed the car sitting on the side of the road.

A subsequent check found the car to have cloned plates and having previously been reported stolen from Staffordshire earlier.

The car was recovered by officers at the scene.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car caught our eye whilst on patrol in Brierley Hill.

"We checked it out and found it to be on cloned plates.

"The genuine vehicle was stolen from Staffordshire shortly before and has now been recovered."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News