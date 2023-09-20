Stolen car recovered after being spotted by police

The officers from Brierley Hill were out on patrol and noticed the car sitting on the side of the road.
A subsequent check found the car to have cloned plates and having previously been reported stolen from Staffordshire earlier.
The car was recovered by officers at the scene.
A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car caught our eye whilst on patrol in Brierley Hill.
"We checked it out and found it to be on cloned plates.
"The genuine vehicle was stolen from Staffordshire shortly before and has now been recovered."