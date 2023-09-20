Stolen car recovered after being spotted by police

The BMW was recovered in Brierley Hill after being reported as stolen from Staffordshire. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The officers from Brierley Hill were out on patrol and noticed the car sitting on the side of the road.

A subsequent check found the car to have cloned plates and having previously been reported stolen from Staffordshire earlier.

The car was recovered by officers at the scene.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car caught our eye whilst on patrol in Brierley Hill.

"We checked it out and found it to be on cloned plates.