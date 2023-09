The knuckle duster was seized as part of a raid on a man's house by police. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Officers from Brierley Hill Police executed the warrant under the Theft Act at a house in the town on Friday and arrested a man.

During a search of the property they also uncovered the knuckle duster, which was seized.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "Yesterday, we executed a warrant under the theft act.