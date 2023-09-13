Brierley Hill Market celebrates centenary with day of music

Singer Dan Whitehouse played his part in entertaining shoppers

Brierley Hill Market Hall marked its centenary on Tuesday with a day of singing and dancing to entertain hundreds of shoppers.

Singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse was amongst those providing a soundtrack to the event, performing his "Brierley Hill Songbook", which was written with the help of residents.

Brierley Hill Market Hall pictured in the 1940s The inside of Brierley Hill Market Hall in the 1940s Hundreds of people turned out to the event at Brierley Hill Market Hall

Market manager, Steve Bridgwater, said: "It's heritage open week and we've got lots of events going on in the town – it's lovely.

"Hundreds of people were there watching, it was a day of music. A lot of the trades folk even played the tambourines and stuff like that.

"I feel myself that the market is the heart of the high street and I'm sure a lot of residents around Brierley Hill would agree with that.

"I'm really proud, I love the town and all of the things going on in the town and I want the best for it."

Steve, who lives in Brierley Hill, said the market faced tough times as a result of the Covid pandemic, but that it is now going from "strength to strength".

The 57-year-old continued: "We've had times where people thought the market wouldn't be here but we've overcome that and gone from strength to strength.

"Pre-Covid it was mega busy, but after Covid it sort of dripped obviously because of what happened but now we are about three trades short of a full house again.

"If you come (to Brierley Hill) on market days, you'll see the difference on the days we aren't open – it brings people to the town.

"Obviously the market is a shopping experience but we try and make it a fun few hours out as well."