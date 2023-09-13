Brierley Hill Market celebrates centenary with day of music

Brierley Hill Market Hall marked its centenary on Tuesday with a day of singing and dancing to entertain hundreds of shoppers.
Singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse was amongst those providing a soundtrack to the event, performing his "Brierley Hill Songbook", which was written with the help of residents.
Market manager, Steve Bridgwater, said: "It's heritage open week and we've got lots of events going on in the town – it's lovely.
"Hundreds of people were there watching, it was a day of music. A lot of the trades folk even played the tambourines and stuff like that.
"I feel myself that the market is the heart of the high street and I'm sure a lot of residents around Brierley Hill would agree with that.
"I'm really proud, I love the town and all of the things going on in the town and I want the best for it."
Steve, who lives in Brierley Hill, said the market faced tough times as a result of the Covid pandemic, but that it is now going from "strength to strength".
The 57-year-old continued: "We've had times where people thought the market wouldn't be here but we've overcome that and gone from strength to strength.
"Pre-Covid it was mega busy, but after Covid it sort of dripped obviously because of what happened but now we are about three trades short of a full house again.
"If you come (to Brierley Hill) on market days, you'll see the difference on the days we aren't open – it brings people to the town.
"Obviously the market is a shopping experience but we try and make it a fun few hours out as well."
A second celebration will be held at the market on Saturday from 11am to 3pm, with performances from Stourbridge entertainer Natalie Knight and renowned tap dancer Katie Lewis.