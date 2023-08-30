Historic Brierley Hill market celebrates centenary next month

Brierley Hill Market Hall on High Street

Brierley Hill Market will mark its centenary with two days of singing and dancing at its High Street venue.

On Tuesday, September 12, at 12 noon local singer/songwriter Dan Whitehouse will perform numbers from his Brierley Hill Songbook repertoire, a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by him and members of the local community.

Then on Saturday, September 16, Stourbridge entertainer Natalie Knight sings songs from though the decades and renowned tap dancer Katie Lewis returns with four new routines she has created just for this event. They will be performing between 11.30am and 4pm

Shoppers can get their retail therapy while being entertained.

Markets manager Steve Bridgwater says the traders are gearing up for a couple of fun days, although we are slightly late celebrating the centenary, it ties in nicely with Heritage Week in the town.

He said: "We would love to everyone to have a good time at this event. It is free, with everything being paid for by the traders."

He added that the market has also been hosting activities and entertainment throughout the six weeks of the summer holidays.