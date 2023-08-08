Roadshow set to show off new digital council system

Rachael Langford, senior front door digital manager for Dudley Council, and Councillor Phil Atkins, cabinet member for corporate strategy, show off the new MyDudley signage

The MyDudley online platform will allow residents to report and request online a host of services from the local authority, while people will still be able to access support via face-to-face consultations at Dudley Council Plus or over the phone.

A series of roadshow events have been taking place this week where residents can attend to find out more about the new service and give their thoughts.

The council has launched an anonymous survey which only takes 10 minutes to complete and will be used to help shape the new digital platform.

Visitors can fill in the survey in person on the bus, or online.

The bus has already stopped in Halesowen on Monday and Brierley Hill and Sedgley on Tuesday, and will spend Wednesday in Dudley outside Market Place.

On Thursday, it will be in Stourbridge all day at Crown Square from 9am to 5pm and the roadshow will finish at Merry Hill Centre, where the bus will be parked outside M&S and Argos from 9am to 5pm.

Dudley Council has appointed Granicus to co-design and deliver the new platform.

Councillor Phil Atkins, cabinet member for corporate strategy, said: "Our aim for the new MyDudley system is to make it as easy as possible for our residents to report and request services from us.

"These town centre roadshow events are an excellent chance for people to find out in person how the new system will work, and also for them to tell us what they think should be included in it.

"We want as many people as possible to fill in the survey, which will shape the look and feel of the new digital platform.

"I would urge people to go along to their local town centre when the bus is there to find out more."