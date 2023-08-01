Firefighters battle through the night to get large Brierley Hill fire under control

The started at around 10.13pm last night. Smoke could be seen for miles. Credit: Melvin Cooper

People were urged to avoid the Moor Street area as firefighters from five different fire stations helped tackle a huge blaze.

The fire, which has since been doused, started at around 10.13pm last night, quickly spreading in the scrap yard.

Thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away, with residents urged to stay away from the area while crews dealt with the incident.

One hydraulic platform and four pumping fire appliances were used on the scene by crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross, Tipton, and Oldbury.

West Midlands Fire Service Tweeted: "There are currently four pumping fire appliances and one hydraulic platform in attendance on Moor Street in Brierley Hill dealing with a large fire. Please avoid this area if possible."