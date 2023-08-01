Firefighters battle through the night to get large Brierley Hill fire under control

By Daniel WaltonBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire chiefs have said that they are continuing to monitor the scene of a fire that ripped through a scrap yard last night.

The started at around 10.13pm last night. Smoke could be seen for miles. Credit: Melvin Cooper
The started at around 10.13pm last night. Smoke could be seen for miles. Credit: Melvin Cooper

People were urged to avoid the Moor Street area as firefighters from five different fire stations helped tackle a huge blaze.

The fire, which has since been doused, started at around 10.13pm last night, quickly spreading in the scrap yard.

Thick black smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away, with residents urged to stay away from the area while crews dealt with the incident.

One hydraulic platform and four pumping fire appliances were used on the scene by crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross, Tipton, and Oldbury.

West Midlands Fire Service Tweeted: "There are currently four pumping fire appliances and one hydraulic platform in attendance on Moor Street in Brierley Hill dealing with a large fire. Please avoid this area if possible."

West Midlands Fire Service has been approached for further comment.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News