Firefighters responded to the blaze on Monday evening (stock image).

West Midlands Fire Service said at 10.49pm that "four pumping fire appliances and one hydraulic platform" were in attendance on Moor Street.

Crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross, Tipton and Oldbury were tagged in the update.

They confirmed that they were dealing with a "large fire" and urged people to avoid the area if possible.