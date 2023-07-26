Dudley BEM recipient overcomes health challenges to fundraise again

Veteran fundraiser Gurcharan Singh Bedi with MP Mike Wood, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands Sir John Crabtree, and Mr Bedi's family at the BEM presentation event at Pensnett Community Centre.

Gurcharan Singh Bedi was presented with the British Empire Medal by Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands Sir John Crabtree on behalf of the King, in recognition of his many decades of voluntary work.

The prolific fundraiser has raised more than £30,000 for causes including White House Cancer Support in Dudley, Mary Stevens Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Research, Action Heart, St Mary’s Hospice, The Indian Earthquake Appeal, The Holocaust Memorial, Dudley Volunteer Centre, Cancer UK, and The Georgina Unit at Russell Hall Hospital.

Although Mr Bedi and his family feared that poor health might force him to slow down his charity work, he has since bounced back and raised a further £200 for White House Cancer Support in Dudley in June.

Dudley South MP Mike Wood said: "Age often brings challenges that slow us all down, but it speaks to Mr Bedi’s character that even after his own share of these challenges he has continued to sell raffle tickets and play his part.

"Mr Bedi has dedicated much of his life to charitable activity and volunteering. He is a real model member of our community and a well-deserved recipient of the British Empire Medal."

Reflecting on his father’s voluntary work and the presentation of the medal last year, Mr Bedi’s son, Verinder Bedi, said: "I am so honoured that he has been recognised for his selfless contribution to his community locally and internationally, even after he had a stroke he has continued to raise money for charity - I couldn’t be prouder."