Community engagement and road safety on busy day for police team

Officers from the neighbourhood team attended the Hawbush Primary Summer Fayre. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The team from Brierley Hill Police started the day on Monday with a visit to Hawbush Primary School as part of the summer fayre, allowing the children to see the police car and meet some of the police officers from the neighbourhood team.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "Officers from Brierley Hill Neighbour Hood Team 1 have today attended Hawbush Primary summer fayre.

"Children enjoyed the police car and police engagement."

The van was pulled over and the driver found to have no insurance. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Away from the summer fayre, officers on the road were busy pulling over a van while out on patrol.

On inspection, the vehicle was found to have no insurance, so was seized by officers under the road traffic act and the driver was reported to appear at court.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol we have stopped this van.

"The driver had no insurance, we seized the van under the road traffic act and have reported the driver to court."

The main part of the day for the team at Brierley Hill saw officers take part in a multi-agency road safety operation in the area.

There were vehicle checks throughout the day. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

It saw vehicles pulled over into a secure area to be checked, with a number of arrests made, tickets handed over and advice given to drivers, with officers supported by the traffic team from West Midlands Police.