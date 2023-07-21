Festival postponed due to torrential rain warning

The festival has been postponed until August 5

The Green Festival due to take place at Ernest Stevens Park, Quarry Bank and attracted well over 1000 people on the Facebook group with many more expected to have seen it through word of mouth and posters and banners in the park.

Organisers posted a statement about the decision on social media, they said: "We have postponed the event until Saturday 5th August due the expected rain. We knew that people wouldn't want to stand outside all day, traders would not have done swell as they could and all of our activities were outside. As well as this it would have been unsafe and detrimental to wildlife churning up the wet field for vehicle access.

"We are gutted to have to postpone, but looking forward to an even bigger and better Green Festival on Saturday, August 5.