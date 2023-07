Officers with the cannabis plants seized from the Brierley Hill property.

Response officers had been alerted to a possible cannabis grow at an address in the Brierley Hill area.

After gaining entry, they discovered "a large number of cannabis plants" with a street value of £90,000.

