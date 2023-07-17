Free sporting events on offer this summer at Black Country shopping centre

Table tennis at Merry Hill. Photo: Thom Bartley

Aimed at all ages, Play United marks one year on from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and follows the success of the Merry Hill shopping centre’s pop-up stadium which saw community organisations and visitors come together to enjoy sport while cheering on the professionals on the big screen.

This August, the shopping complex in Brierley Hill will be running the free-to-attend programme of sporting activities in partnership with organisations such as The Albion Foundation and Active Black Country.

Activities will be on every day between 11am-3pm, from August 7-18.

No advance booking is required.

Play United will be hosted at the centre’s event space on the Lower Mall opposite M&S and Mango and is inspired not only by the legacy of the games but also this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There will be a range of activities including seated volleyball, handball, table tennis, adaptive cycles, balance bikes and the centre's very-own pop-up cycle track.

The centre will also be offering inflatable football challenges, a blind football experience and target ball games for visitors to test their skills.

Over the course of the two weeks, players from West Bromwich Albion’s women’s football, blind football and powerchair football teams will be dropping in and visitors will be able to grab a selfie with mascot Baggie Bird.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: "After the success of our 11-day Commonwealth Games inspired programme of activities last year, we wanted to create a lasting legacy of fully inclusive sports activities for the region.

“Much of the country will come together in support of the Lionesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, so we want to bring a sense of the celebratory spirit into our centre with activities that everyone in the community can enjoy, regardless of age or ability.