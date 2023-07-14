First phase of multi-million improvement to Brierley Hill High Street completed

Brierley Hill High Street is being improved

The one-way system will remain in force despite workmen now working on the opposite side of the road after improvements to pavements on the Market Hall side of the High Street were completed.

The walkways now set to be replaced on the Moor Centre side of the town.

Work started on the first phase in January and the second phase of works will be complete by the end of the year, with work also set to start this month on improving the green outside Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

The £5 million improvements include the refurbishment of Brierley Hill Library and upgrading the public toilets, as well as boosting transport links and access. New seating, plants, trees and cycle facilities will also be installed in a revamp of the busy town centre road.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, and cabinet member for communities and economic delivery, said: "I am delighted to see that the first phase of the works has been completed and you can see what a difference it has made to that side of the road along the High Street.

"These refurbishments and upgrades will make Brierley Hill a better place to live, work and shop. I would remind people as we move into the second phase over the road that the town centre is still very much open for business, and encourage residents to shop local and support their local traders."

Businesses on Brierley Hill High Street and surrounding streets have remained open but many have complained about the roadworks hitting passing trade.