'Dyed pink' bird sparks concern among Dudley residents on social media

The pink bird spotted perched on a house by a resident named Luke

The bird, which looks to be dyed a bright pink colour, shocked residents after it landed on a house on Cassandra Close sitting in the same spot for more than two hours.

Residents took to a Gornal Facebook page to raise concerns over the condition and ownership of the bird, with some residents showing concern over the welfare of the animal.

A resident of the road who initially saw the bird, said: "I was shocked really when I saw it, I just happened to notice it when I was looking out of the window, I took the photo really just to zoom in.

"I kept checking on it to see if it was still there, it sat there for about two hours. People on Facebook have said that it might have been painted for a gender reveal or wedding. It was a bit weird, I hope that the bird is okay."

Residents and social media users showed concerns over its welfare, asking how the bird will survive in the wild.

Another Facebook user wrote: "I cannot believe this is a thing, what's wrong with people? People just don't think about the effects of their actions."

Another asked: "So they are just left to fend for themselves? That's awful and so selfish."

Domesticated birds are becoming popular targets for elaborate gender reveals, with one bird dying in New York after being used as part of a reveal party due to its inability to survive in the wild.

Matt Kirby, owner of Oak Ecology, an ecological survey provider, said: "I think it's most likely pink due to a gender reveal party and has possibly escaped and been abandoned.

"Unfortunately, the hue makes it more vulnerable to predation. Under the Abandonment of Animals Act 1960, it's an offence to abandon an animal in circumstances likely to cause the animal any unnecessary suffering. It's a grey area whether this falls into that category."

Once released, the birds have difficulty contending for food in the wild due to their unusual colour, usually resulting in the animal dying from starvation.

Mr Kirby continued: "The pink hue makes them easier to spot for birds of prey and other predators, and also makes it harder for the birds to compete for food sources.

"Some animals are also vulnerable to the paint, sometimes having reactions to the chemicals in the dye, which can cause unnecessary harm and even death in some cases."