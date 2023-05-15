Access to beloved greenspace in Brierley Hill reopens after “10 long years”

Brierley Hill ward councillors Wayne Little and Adam Davies at the completed wall reconstruction site on Church Street.

Lawyers Field, which sits between Church Street and Delph Road in Brierley Hill, has reopened after being closed to the public since 2013 following concerns that part of the footway in Church Street was collapsing into a void.

As well as losing access from Church Street down to Lawyers Field and through to Delph Road, residents were also left frustrated by the neglected state of ‘temporary’ fencing and concrete blocks which had been installed to block the access.

On being elected in 2021, Councillor Adam Davies began working with council officers to identify the funding and designs needed to rebuild the collapsing wall and reopen the pedestrian walkway.

Before and after: Brierley Hill ward councillors Wayne Little and Adam Davies at the completed wall reconstruction site on Church Street.

Following completion of the work, Councillor Davies said: “I’m so pleased we’ve managed to get this project off the ground and completed for residents after it had been ignored for far too long.

“Now the works are complete, the eyesore 'temporary' concrete blocks are gone, and residents can once again easily access Lawyer's Field to enjoy with their families, walk their dogs or just to spend some quiet time to themselves in the sun.”

Councillor Wayne Little for the Brierley Hill ward added: “Helping to restore pride in our area is so important – especially with eyesore issues like this which had been left forgotten for far too long.

“Having access to green spaces also makes a big difference for all of us, so we hope residents will now find that much easier with the path from Church Street reopened.”