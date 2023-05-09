Notification Settings

Disused Black Country pub building listed for sale

By Sunil Midda

A disused pub building in the Black Country has been listed for sale.

Pub building formerly known as The Laurel Tree in Brierley Hill for sale. Photo: Rightmove
The commercial building, formerly known as The Laurel Tree on Stourbridge Road, Brierley Hill, has been listed with offers around £430,000.

The property description describes the building as "an exceptional commercial building in the heart of Brierley Hill", as it comes with two serving and seating areas, a spacious beer garden at the rear, along with accommodation on the upper floors.

According to the listing, there is potential to convert the entire building to all residential - subject to planning permission.

The full property description says: "Introducing an exceptional commercial building in the heart of Brierley Hill. This large building is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to expand their business or invest in the commercial property market.

"The property boasts two serving and seating areas, with a spacious beer garden at the rear - perfect for those warm summer evenings. Inside, there is ample room for customers, staff and storage.

"But that's not all. The property also includes residential accommodation on the upper floors, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a live/work opportunity. Alternatively, there is potential to convert the entire building to all residential (subject to planning permission).

"This is a rare chance to acquire such a versatile property in one of the most sought-after locations in Brierley Hill. With excellent transport links and a growing community, this commercial building has the potential to become the cornerstone of your business."

The property is being marketed by Open House Estate Agents.

The listing for the property can be found here: rightmove.co.uk/properties/134493446

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

