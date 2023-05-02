Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for help after arsonists torch derelict buildings in Brierley Hill

By James VukmirovicBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A fire station has asked for public help with identifying the people responsible for a string of arsons in derelict properties.

There has been incidents with the void bungelows on Bushway Close. Photo: Google Street Map
There has been incidents with the void bungelows on Bushway Close. Photo: Google Street Map

Brierley Hill Fire Station has put out a message on Twitter to ask for help after reporting a high number of arson fires at derelict and void properties in the town.

Several fires have been reported at the empty and boarded up bungalows on Bushway Close and several at the derelict factory on Moor Street.

The derelict factory on Moor Street has also been targeted. Photo: Google Street Map

The station has asked for anyone with any information to contact West Midlands Police on 101.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Fire Station said: "We are currently experiencing a high number of arson fires in the void bungalows on Bushway Close and the derelict factory on Moor Street.

A Streetmap image shows the areas Brierley Hill Fire Station want people to report incidents from. Photo: Google Street Map and Brierley Hill Fire Station

"If you have any info, please contact the police on 101 & help us to prevent future incidents."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News