Appeal for help after arsonists torch derelict buildings in Brierley Hill

There has been incidents with the void bungelows on Bushway Close. Photo: Google Street Map

Brierley Hill Fire Station has put out a message on Twitter to ask for help after reporting a high number of arson fires at derelict and void properties in the town.

Several fires have been reported at the empty and boarded up bungalows on Bushway Close and several at the derelict factory on Moor Street.

The derelict factory on Moor Street has also been targeted. Photo: Google Street Map

The station has asked for anyone with any information to contact West Midlands Police on 101.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Fire Station said: "We are currently experiencing a high number of arson fires in the void bungalows on Bushway Close and the derelict factory on Moor Street.

A Streetmap image shows the areas Brierley Hill Fire Station want people to report incidents from. Photo: Google Street Map and Brierley Hill Fire Station

"If you have any info, please contact the police on 101 & help us to prevent future incidents."