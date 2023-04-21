Notification Settings

Two teenagers arrested after assault and robbery at Merry Hill shopping centre

By Eleanor LawsonBrierley HillPublished:

Two teenagers have been arrested after a robbery at the Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley.

Two teenagers have been arrested after the robbery. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd.
A young man was assaulted and robbed of his phone and personal items on March 28.

The two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have since been bailed by police.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We increased patrols following a spate of offences in the local area and enquiries led to the arrest of two boys, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of robbery.

"They have been bailed while we continue our investigation.

"For advice on how to keep yourself and your property safe, visit our crime prevention website for helpful tips: west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/robbery-and-theft/#prevention."

