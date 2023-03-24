Notification Settings

Jury starts deliberations in Brierley Hill murder trial

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley Hill

Jurors have started their deliberations in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner in his Brierley Hill home.

Dean Court. Photo: Google

Barry Johnson, 67, was discovered dead at the flat in Dean Court, The Promenade, in Brierley Hill, on August 25, 2021 by his brother after failing to answer his telephone.

Jay Lee Gallier, 33, is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of killing Mr Johnson after entering the block as another resident opened the front door to leave shortly after 1.30pm on August 23.

Gallier, of Salop Street, in Dudley, said he went to Mr Johnson's flat to meet him and a drug dealer to buy cannabis.

He denies murdering Mr Johnson.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

