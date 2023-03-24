Jury starts deliberations in Brierley Hill murder trial

Dean Court. Photo: Google

Barry Johnson, 67, was discovered dead at the flat in Dean Court, The Promenade, in Brierley Hill, on August 25, 2021 by his brother after failing to answer his telephone.

Jay Lee Gallier, 33, is on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of killing Mr Johnson after entering the block as another resident opened the front door to leave shortly after 1.30pm on August 23.

Gallier, of Salop Street, in Dudley, said he went to Mr Johnson's flat to meet him and a drug dealer to buy cannabis.