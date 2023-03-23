Three treated and road closed after Dudley car crash

The collision saw Mill Lane closed between The Boulevard and The Promenade after a collision. Photo: Black Country Radio

Mill Street, in Brierley Hill, was closed by emergency services between The Boulevard and The Promenade after the collision, which happened around 2pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Police attended the scene, with officers from West Midlands Police closing off the road to allow ambulance staff to check the occupants of the two cars.

They found two women, the drivers of each car, and a child, who had been a passenger in one of the cars, and treated them for minor injuries before discharging them at the scene.

The road was eventually reopened just after 5.30pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.02pm to a road traffic collision involving two cars at the junction of The Boulevard and the A4100 in Brierley Hill.

"Upon arrival we found two women who were the drivers of each car and a child who was a passenger.

"All three were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries.