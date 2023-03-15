Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Charity issues urgent appeal for volunteers as Brierley Hill group faces imminent closure

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A charity has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers as the group faces imminent closure.

Parkinson’s UK’s Brierley Hill group has been running for 38 years and people living with Parkinson’s regularly attend sessions that help them manage their symptoms.

However, the group could be forced to shut as there are no longer volunteers to oversee its activities.

The branch, which meets on the third Tuesday of each month, is looking for a minimum of two volunteers.

They would be responsible for managing the finances and coordinating branch activities, to keep the group operating.

The volunteers will ensure people with Parkinson’s who live locally can access activities that make a real difference to them.

Emma Parkinson, network volunteering manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you as a Parkinson’s UK volunteer, making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community – because with your support, we really can change lives.”

Yvonne Brookes, who volunteered with the branch for over eight years, said: “For nearly four decades, this group has offered support to the Parkinson’s community in the area.

"We desperately need new volunteers who can help coordinate our activities, and oversee the finances of the group, without which the branch will have to close, which will be a tragic loss to those affected by Parkinson’s.”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by the charity's staff.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK support groups.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies for the Brierley Hill branch, contact Emma Parkinson on 0344 225 9850 or via eparkinson@parkinsons.org.uk

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News