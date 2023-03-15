Charity issues urgent appeal for volunteers as Brierley Hill group faces imminent closure

Parkinson’s UK’s Brierley Hill group has been running for 38 years and people living with Parkinson’s regularly attend sessions that help them manage their symptoms.

However, the group could be forced to shut as there are no longer volunteers to oversee its activities.

The branch, which meets on the third Tuesday of each month, is looking for a minimum of two volunteers.

They would be responsible for managing the finances and coordinating branch activities, to keep the group operating.

The volunteers will ensure people with Parkinson’s who live locally can access activities that make a real difference to them.

Emma Parkinson, network volunteering manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you as a Parkinson’s UK volunteer, making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community – because with your support, we really can change lives.”

Yvonne Brookes, who volunteered with the branch for over eight years, said: “For nearly four decades, this group has offered support to the Parkinson’s community in the area.

"We desperately need new volunteers who can help coordinate our activities, and oversee the finances of the group, without which the branch will have to close, which will be a tragic loss to those affected by Parkinson’s.”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by the charity's staff.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK support groups.