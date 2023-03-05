Merry Hill's Metro Bank now offering domestic abuse victims a safe space

Metro Bank, Merry Hill

Safe Spaces are part of the UK Says No More campaign and the global awareness week starts tomorrow (Monday) and calls for the end of domestic and sexual abuse which impacts nearly two million people every year in the UK.

Since March 1 Merry Hill's Metro Bank has given anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.

Merry Hill Metro Bank Store Manager Louise Kemp said: "As a community bank, we want to be able to support anyone locally who wishes to use our private Safe Space to help them plan the next stages of their new life.

"The topic of domestic abuse has been high on our agenda over the last two years as we have worked to increase awareness through events and initiatives," explains Judith Lowe, Chair of Metro Bank's Women on Work inclusion network."

She added: "As a community bank, our store teams already have well-established connections with local domestic abuse charities. As our stores are open seven days a week, evenings and 362 days a year, we can offer extended access on the high street for those needing a safe space and we didn't hesitate to join the UK Says No More campaign."

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive of Hestia, said: "For those experiencing domestic abuse, finding a safe space can be a lifeline. We have heard countless stories from survivors who were unable to even make a phone call without being monitored. Popping into a local high street bank may be the only time when they're not watched.

"We're pleased to be working with Metro Bank to widen our support network for those who need us now more than ever. We are proud to now be offering over 7,000 Safe Spaces across the UK and we hope that many more businesses will follow Metro Bank's lead and support this scheme."