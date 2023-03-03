Major £5 million Brierley Hill revamp work 'is progressing well'

Work is under way at Brierley Hill High Street

The regeneration scheme includes the refurbishment of the High Street, the town's library, upgraded public toilets and new cycle facilities.

New seating, plants and trees will be installed under the project which started in January and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Councillor Adam Davies, who represents Brierley Hill, said: "Works are progressing well and it's great to see the transformation as more sections of new paving are laid.

"A certain level of disruption is of course inevitable while such a major scheme is underway, but I’ve been speaking with traders most days to check how things are going on the ground, and it's good to hear how the construction teams have been working with them to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

"Council car parks behind the market on Little Cottage Street and on Level Street have now been fully resurfaced, something I've been pushing on for some time.

"And as further improvements unfold – including the refurbishment of the library and public toilets – we really want to encourage shoppers to continue supporting our fantastic traders and small businesses."

The work has been funded through a mix of the Government's Future High Street Fund as well as the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Works have seen the removal of existing kerbs and paving in preparation for new street paving, starting on Market Hall and the Farmfoods site.

It is expected the street paving works on this side of the street will be finished by June this year, before work will shift to the Moor Street side of the High Street, including the public toilets and Brierley Hill Library.

Clearance and excavation works will start to allow for new paving works to the footway on the Moor Street side, parking bays and the planting of trees. It is expected to be finished by November 2023.

While the works above are taking place, as well as after November 2023, additional improvement works will also be carried out at the Civic Hall Green, Cottage Street and the High Street/Venture Way junction.

Bosses are planning to complete all the improvement works fully by spring 2024. These dates are for guidance only as works can sometimes be delayed due to unknown or unforeseen circumstances.