Councillor urges residents to object to redevelopment plans appeal

Councillor Adam Davies has asked residents to raise objections to an appeal for plans to redevelop the Moor Centre. Photo: Google Street Map

Brierley Hill Councillor Adam Davies has issued details of the plans by the Moor Centre shopping precinct in Brierley Hill town centre to appeal a decision to refuse planning permission on his Facebook page

The proposal made by the owners of the centre would have seen the new car park to be accessed via a new access road near the Five Ways junction on the high street which, he said, would have cut right across the walkway, putting pedestrians at risk.

The plans would have also led to the closure of the much larger 167 space car park at the rear and which, Councillor Davies said, he and other business leaders in the town, had opposed.

Councillor Davies said: "As many will remember, last year, Dudley Council rightly refused a planning application submitted by the owners of the Moor Centre which would have seen the public space in front of the centre replaced with a new small car park and access road.

"Together with Brierley Hill Community Forum and a number of local businesses including Alan Warwick Butchers, I campaigned against the proposal and spoke against the application at the Council's planning committee, also encouraging members of the public to support our argument by officially submitting objections.

"Dudley Council rightly listened and refused the owner's application – however, the owners of the Moor Centre have now submitted an appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate challenging Dudley Council's decision"

Councillor Davies also said that the council had stood by its decision and he had been working with members of the Brierley Hill Community Forum to prepare their objections against the appeal.

He encouraged members of the community to submit their own objections against the proposals, describing them as damaging.

He said: "The council is firmly standing by its decision and, for the past few months, I have been working with fellow directors on the Brierley Hill Community Forum to prepare our objections against the appeal.

"Members of the public and local businesses can also submit their objections to the Planning Inspectorate to strengthen the argument we have spent the last few years making and ensure that Dudley Council's decision to reject the proposal doesn't get overturned.

"Please consider submitting your own objection to support our argument against this damaging proposal from the owners of the Moor Centre."