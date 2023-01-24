New hubs opening up to help people struggling through crisis

Provision House in Dudley will be one of the support hubs, open on Monday and Friday, Photo: Google Street Map

Citizens Advice Dudley and Wolverhampton, commissioned by Dudley Empowerment Partnership, supported by DMBC and the NHS Black Country ICB, is opening four Cost of Living Support Hubs on the week starting January 30.

The group said the decision to set up the cost of living support hubs was made in response to feedback from members of the public

It said they had told Citizens Advice they were struggling to meet the rising basic day to day living costs including the ongoing climb in energy prices.

A spokesman for Citizens Advice Dudley and Wolverhampton said: "As many partners are more than aware, across the country, organisations and charities are struggling to meet demand and national data projects many more people will be affected in 2023.

"The demand for services within Citizens Advice Dudley and Wolverhampton is unprecedented and so they are hoping that their crisis hubs will give that much needed immediate, emergency relief so many people are telling them they need.

"Dudley’s Cost of Living Support Hubs are here to alleviate some of the immediate struggles households face to afford food, pay bills and buy essentials."

The Hubs will provide support to any Dudley resident who needs help, offering immediate poverty relieving support and information on how to save money and make money stretch further, along with practical help relating to access to food, fuel, available grants and funds based on qualifying criteria.

The Cost of Living Support Hubs open on Monday, January 30 with the initial opening of Provision House on High Street in Dudley, opening from 9.30am to 3.30pm every Monday and Friday.

The other hubs will open on Tuesdays at Christ Church on High Street in Stourbridge, Wednesdays at Halesowen Library and Thursdays at Brierley Hill Methodist Church on Bank Street in Brierley Hill, each operating between 9.30am and 3.30pm.