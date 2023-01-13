Tea room at Merry Hill gift shop allowed to reopen after mouse infestation cleared

Oopsy Daisies is allowed to open its tea room again

Oopsy Daisies, located inside the Brierley Hill shopping centre, has received the green light to start selling food and drink again after receiving an emergency hygiene prohibition order on Wednesday.

Dudley Council closed the kitchen and applied to magistrates for the order after evidence of the rodents was found in a routine hygiene inspection on January 4.

The gift shop had to then show no signs of mice on three successive days to be allowed to reopen the tea room, and this was completed on Thursday.

During the hearing for the emergency hygiene prohibition order at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, the court heard how "significant improvements" had been made to the back-of-house area.

Oopsy Daisies describes itself as a gift shop which sells "shabby chic gifts and handmade personalised pretties". It also has a vintage tea room and takeaway service which offers breakfast and lunch options as well as afternoon teas. The shop's website says it also hosts "special events such as baby showers, bridal parties, children's tea parties".