GP services returning to Pensnett two years after surgery pulled out

Mike Wood MP with councillors Sue Greenaway and Rebbekah Collins outside the former High Oak Surgery

After a campaign for the surgery's return Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust announced a GP should be practising in Pensnett by the end of February.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "At our February Board meeting we will be considering the outcome of our public conversation regarding High Oak Surgery.

"We are able to confirm in the meantime that after listening to the views of the community and considering all information received, Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust are seeking to provide a GP presence back in Pensnett by the end of February 2023."

The spokesman added: "The location and level of service that we are able to provide is currently being scoped. Services from Brierley Hill Health and Social Care Centre will continue as normal."

Dudley North MP Mike Wood welcomed the return of the surgery but called for a long-term solution to be found.

He said: "It’s a huge relief that local health authorities have heard the arguments being made so strongly by local patients, councillors and myself, and that people in Pensnett will finally have their GP surgery back.

“While the move back to the prefab building on High Oak is a huge step forward, there clearly needs to be a longer term plan for a new, up to date and permanent base for the surgery in Pensnett."

A Pensnett pharmacy has offered to solve the need for a new home for High Oak surgery, which vacated its home in Spring 2020 to make way for a Covid test centre.

Mr Wood said: "I am pleased Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust and the Integrated Care Board will now be working with Bash from the local pharmacy to explore his proposals, and I look forward to working with them to make sure these plans are right for the local community."

Brockmoor and Pensnett Councillor Judy Foster has been demanding a "state-of-the-art medical facility" in her ward for two years.

She said: "GP services will be returning to the High Oak site in Pensnett, likely from next month.

"This is great news but we arent out the woods yet and Karen and me will keep a watching brief as work progresses."

She added: "I would like to thank all Pensnett residents for your support. Hundreds of you signed my petition in 2020 calling for a state-of-the-art facility.