Girl, 15, reported missing from home in Dudley

Lily-May was reported missing on Saturday

The girl, whose name police have given as Lily-May, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in Brierley Hill.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen 15-year-old Lily-May? She’s missing from her home in Dudley and we are concerned for her welfare.

"She was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Brierley Hill.

"She was wearing a blue velvet Lilo & Stitch top, grey joggers, black gilet and purple and black trainers.