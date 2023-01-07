Notification Settings

Girl, 15, reported missing from home in Dudley

Brierley HillPublished: Last Updated:

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Black Country home.

Lily-May was reported missing on Saturday
The girl, whose name police have given as Lily-May, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in Brierley Hill.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen 15-year-old Lily-May? She’s missing from her home in Dudley and we are concerned for her welfare.

"She was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Brierley Hill.

"She was wearing a blue velvet Lilo & Stitch top, grey joggers, black gilet and purple and black trainers.

"If you can help us locate her call 999 quoting log 289 of January 7."

