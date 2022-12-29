Sadness among residents following death of man, 74, hit by bus in Pensnett

The street was quiet and calm the night after a man died after being hit by a bus

The 74-year-old was left in a critical condition after the incident in Tennyson Street, in Pensnett, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday and despite the best efforts of a bystander and ambulance staff, he died at the scene.

Tennyson Street sees a lot of traffic coming down it from the A4101 High Street, as well as the 2 bus which runs up and down the street.

The street following the incident was awash with police cars and ambulances and was closed off for several hours, but was fully open the next day, with traffic passing up and down as normal.

Residents living on the street were still digesting the news of the death of the man, as well as injuries to the bystander which were not serious, but needed treatment at nearby Russell's Hall Hospital.

One couple, who didn't want to be named, living near where the incident happened said they had known the elderly man and had only heard about his death that morning.

A woman living at the house said: "We were sitting at home yesterday evening and saw blue lights outside, so looked out of the window and saw police and ambulance workers everywhere.

"It wasn't until we spoke to a girl in the shop that we found out he was dead, which is so awful as he seemed like a nice man and we would always say hello to each other on the street."

A man living at the house said: "I'd seen him on the street and spoken to him a few times and he always seemed nice enough, so it's such a shame to hear about this.

"This road can be a bit dangerous at times as people come speeding down from the High Street."

Another woman living across the street, who asked not to be named, said she agreed about the dangers of the road, saying that too many people were speeding down it.

She said: "I've seen scooters and cars flying down here, even though it's a tight road and supposed to be quiet, and it can be dangerous for people to walk around.

"I was told by police what happened last night and it's really sad to hear that someone has died around here."

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "A National Express West Midlands bus was involved in an incident on Tennyson Street in Pensnett.

"Our thoughts remain with those involved and with their loved ones.

"Emergency services attended the scene and we will continue to give the police every assistance as they continue their investigation into what happened."