Silence is golden as Brierley Hill bell-ringers get £1,500 grant

The Brierley Hill bell ringers

Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone has awarded £1,500 to the bell ringers of St Michael’s Church to enable them to buy equipment that allows them to practice in silence and in their own time.

St Michael’s Church was built in 1765, with several alterations taking place during the 1800s and the bell tower was returned to its original 18th century style in 1900.

Tim Sunter took up bell-ringing in 2014 after seeing a tweet noting that the bells of St Michael’s didn’t ring any more.

St Michael's Church

In 2017, Tim and his wife Jenny were handed the keys to St Michael’s Church tower, so the bells, which collectively weigh the equivalent of three Mini cars, could once again ring out over the town.

The band now has volunteer ringers aged nine to 75 who ring the bells at practice on Friday evenings and before church services on Sundays.

One of the challenges was how to get new ringers trained up without disturbing the church’s neighbours.

Tim said: "We have very supportive residents and we are mindful that not everyone wants to hear the sounds of bells during teaching sessions. This money has meant we could buy a bell simulator and software. This means we can now teach and run learning sessions without the bells being heard outside of the tower."

A young bell ringer hones his skills

People of Brierley Hill have responded warmly to the church bells and the ringers have been surprised by the lovely feedback they have had from the local community, especially when they returned from a hiatus due to Covid.

Tim added: “During the restrictions we could not practice or ring the bells as the tower is a closed environment.

“When we came back there were lots of positive comments on social media and there was even a card left in the church that simply said, ‘Lovely to hear you back’ and signed by residents of a road adjacent road to the church.

“It’s great that people are enthusiastic. I would encourage more people to get involved with bell ringing. It’s a great team activity, provides gentle exercise, and is for any age or religious background. It’s a wonderful way to get involved in local community life and to make friends whilst supporting local heritage.”

Historic England commissioned a short film that tells the story of the Brierley Hill bell ringers which is being released on Friday, December 23.

Historic England’s Midland region head Deborah Williams said: “This project shows that even a small grant can make a difference to a community. We’re proud to be playing a part in enabling the bell ringing group to improve their skills but also to bring joy to the town of Brierley Hill.

Dudley South MP Mike Wood also welcomed the bell ringing grant.

He said: “I’m so pleased the fantastic bell ringers at St Michael’s will directly benefit from this government funding through Historic England.

“The sound of church bells ringing across Brierley Hill is a real joy to hear, so the fact this equipment will make it easier to train new bell ringers really is brilliant.”