Reunion organised for former workers of Round Oak Steel Works

Mike Horton, Steve Field and Councillor Adam Davies

On Monday at the Archives in Dudley former workers, their descendants and those with links to Round Oak can meet up and share memories of the ‘Round Oak days’.

Attendees are invited to bring along photographs and other story-packed items, and Dudley Council’s own collection of Round Oak memorabilia will also be on display.

Former Round Oak employee, Mike Horton, has been working with Brierley Hill ward councillor Adam Davies and Dudley Council officers to organise the get-together.

Mr Horton said: "There will be some fine exhibits from Round Oak's past on display – but I think what most of us will look forward to is meeting old faces and telling stories about the Round Oak days."

Councillor Adam Davies said: "Round Oak played such a big role in the history of our area, so it’s important that we remember the stories of the men and women who worked there.

“I’d been chatting with a number of ex-workers like Mike, and they said they’d like to have a big meetup to catchup with each other and share their stories again. I’m so pleased we’ve managed to pull this event together so they’ll now get that chance, and I’d like to thank Council and Archives staff for all of their work and support bringing the event together.”

The drop in event will run from 11am till 4pm, with the video footage being aired at 12 noon and repeated at 2.15pm.

There will also be a talk from Martin Jones at 1.30pm, and free tea and coffee available throughout the day.

Limited free parking is available at the Archives, but further Pay & Display parking is available at the Dudley Zoo and Castle/Black Country Living Museum car park just behind The Archives.