Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

£1m scheme to cut congestion in Brierley Hill completed three weeks early

By Thomas ParkesBrierley HillPublished:

A £1 million scheme designed to tackle congestion and ease traffic flow in Brierley Hill has been completed three weeks early – ahead of the Christmas rush.

Dudley Council has been upgrading the pedestrian crossing in Level Street, the junctions of Level Street and Central Way and the junctions of Level Street, Pedmore Road and Hurst Lane.

Highways bosses say motorists will see a significant improvement in journey times as a result of the scheme, which is the latest phase of work carried out in the borough.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "I am delighted we have been able to cut congestion in this important area. It will cut emissions at these sites, because traffic won’t build up, and also improve access to Merry Hill, which I am sure will be welcome for shoppers at this time of year.

Dudley Council was awarded a grant of more than £1 million for a scheme to improve traffic flow on bottleneck roads across the borough from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The work in Brierley Hill will complement existing work in and around the town centre as part of the government’s Future High Streets Fund, chiefs say.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News