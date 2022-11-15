£1m scheme to cut congestion in Brierley Hill completed three weeks early

Dudley Council has been upgrading the pedestrian crossing in Level Street, the junctions of Level Street and Central Way and the junctions of Level Street, Pedmore Road and Hurst Lane.

Highways bosses say motorists will see a significant improvement in journey times as a result of the scheme, which is the latest phase of work carried out in the borough.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "I am delighted we have been able to cut congestion in this important area. It will cut emissions at these sites, because traffic won’t build up, and also improve access to Merry Hill, which I am sure will be welcome for shoppers at this time of year.

Dudley Council was awarded a grant of more than £1 million for a scheme to improve traffic flow on bottleneck roads across the borough from the West Midlands Combined Authority.