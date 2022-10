Brierley Hill High Street. Photo: Google

A temporary traffic lights junction has been set up on Brierley Hill High Street and Level Street as work which will run until May 3, 2024, start up.

The works have meant the closure of Mill Street between High Street and Venture Way with motorists being warned to expect delays in the area.

It has led to frustration on social media, with one person saying it was a "joke" and he now has to leave two hours before work instead of 20 minutes.