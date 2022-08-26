Notification Settings

TK Maxx ready to unveil new warehouse store in Merry Hill Retail Park

By Adam SmithBrierley HillPublished:

TK Maxx is unveiling its brand new superstore in Merry Hill Retail Park on Thursday.

TK Maxx, Merry Hill

The discount clothing store is moving from Merry Hill Shopping Centre to the nearby retail park to increase the size of its premises.

The current store will close on Tuesday and the new two floor warehouse store will open to customers on Thursday

A TK Maxx spokesman said: "There’s now less than one week until the grand reveal of the re-opening of TK Maxx Merry Hill in the shopping centre, following its relocation to Merry Hill’s Retail Park.

"We are offering everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof.

"The new TK Maxx store will be packed with designer labels across 2 floors and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP.

"Shoppers can expect several new deliveries every week with new treasure to find every visit, spread across 26,525 square feet. Come and stop by to see our latest designer finds and unique gems, all with amazing savings."

Tk Maxx Merry Hill employs 51 full and part- time staff when it first opened and will be retaining all staff members as part of the new re-opening in addition to new staff members ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

