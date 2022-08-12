Have you seen this man? Appeal launched to find alleged dangerous driver

Darren Skidmore was due to attend court on a charge of dangerous driving, but failed to attend. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal for help finding 51-year-old Darren Skidmore from Brierley Hill, who failed to attend court in relation to a dangerous driving offence.

Skidmore is alleged to have driven at more than 70 miles per hour in a residential area, narrowly avoiding other vehicles, and the force is asking for any information to help find him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Darren Skidmore?

"The 51-year-old from Brierley Hill is wanted after he failed to attend court in relation to a dangerous driving offence where it’s alleged he drove at more than 70mph in a residential area, narrowly avoiding other vehicles.

"If you have any information, please contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting warrant number 20/16954/21.