Man dies after suffering 'medical emergency' at Merry Hill shopping centre

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Times Square Avenue in Brierley Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

An elderly man was found in a critical condition and was given advanced life support, but sadly could not be saved.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.53pm on Tuesday to reports of a medical emergency on Times Square Avenue in Brierley Hill.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly man in a critical condition.

"He received advanced life support at the scene.