Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after suffering 'medical emergency' at Merry Hill shopping centre

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated:

An elderly man died after suffering a 'medical emergency' at Merry Hill shopping centre.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Times Square Avenue in Brierley Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

An elderly man was found in a critical condition and was given advanced life support, but sadly could not be saved.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.53pm on Tuesday to reports of a medical emergency on Times Square Avenue in Brierley Hill.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly man in a critical condition.

"He received advanced life support at the scene.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.”

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News