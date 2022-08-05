Butcher brings back the bacon to Brierley Hill's famous Marsh & Baxter meat shop

Butcher Lee Eccles and Councillor Adam Davies

Lee Eccles, who has been in the butchery trade since the age of 14 and has run the meat and deli stalls on Brierley Hill market since 2019, has now taken on one of the region’s most famous historic butchers shops.

The prominent red brick building near the five-ways junction in Brierley Hill High Street has largely been empty since Walter Smith moved out some years ago.

Prior to Walter Smith, the building was home to one of two shops in the town that carried the famous Marsh & Baxter name. Marsh & Baxter not only being famous for their shops, but also for their Wiltshire bacon, sausages, pork pies and York ham,s for which they held a Royal Warrant and sold to Harrods.

Mr Eccles said: “I’m so excited to be reopening such an iconic shop on the High Street, turning it back into what it was always meant to be – a traditional butchers shop.

“Our aim is to sell good quality products and to give the people of Brierley Hill and surrounding areas what we like to call ‘VFM’ – value for money – and I am so proud that we will also be doing our bit for the High Street and local heritage.”

Councillor Adam Davies, councillor for the Brierley Hill ward, said: "It’s fantastic to see Lee bringing this historic shop back into use, and locally we’re especially pleased to see it reopening as what many of us think of as a ‘proper shop’.