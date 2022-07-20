Six fire crews fighting "large" fire at Fens Pool Nature Reserve

The Middle Pool at Fens Pool Nature Reserve in Pensnett

West Midlands Fire Service has sent six fire engines, with 30 firefighters to the scene – the cause is currently unknown.

Fens Pool Nature Reserve is a beauty spot situated in Pensnett and has the largest area of open water in Dudley Metropolitan Borough.

Neighbouring service Staffordshire Fire and Rescue has urged people to avoid Fens Pool Nature Reserve and the surrounding area while the blaze is tackled.

The blaze comes on the same day the county’s Chief Fire Officer, Rob Barber, issued a plea for the public to be responsible when enjoying the outdoors.

Whilst the temperatures have lowered, the service emphasised that risks remain as sustained dry weather continues.

CFO Barber said: “Firefighters across the country have been experiencing a significant increase in operational demand due to the hot temperatures.

“There were 14 major incidents declared across the country yesterday and we don’t want Staffordshire to be the next.