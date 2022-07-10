Room severely damaged in blaze at Dudley house

Fire officers from three stations were called to the fire in a house on Bell Street. Photo: Google Street Map

Fire crews from Brierley Hill, Haden Cross and Dudley were called to reports of a house fire on Bell Street, Brierley Hill, at around 7.56pm on Saturday.

Four pumps were used at the scene to tackle the fire, which had broken out in a room at the rear of the house, with eight fire fighters using breathing apparatus involved.

One person living in the house was treated for smoke inhalation, but needed no further treatment, and the fire was put out and dampening down done by 9.24pm.

Investigators at the scene said they believed the fire to have been started accidentally.

