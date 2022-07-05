Sites set to welcome Queen's Baton as Dudley relay route revealed

The Queen's Baton

The borough will welcome the baton relay on Sunday, July 24, and will see some of its most famous sites and attractions visited by the baton, which is on the final road to Birmingham after a year travelling the globe.

The Black Country Living Museum, Dudley Zoo and Castle and the Red House Glass Cone are among the sites being visited, with events being organised at each site to celebrate the baton's arrival.

The baton will take a stroll along the cobbles at the Black Country Living Museum

Hundreds of baton-bearers will carry the baton through the borough, with members of the public welcome to line the streets and cheer on the bearers.

The route starts at 1.39pm as the baton joins in a lap of the Halesowen Fun Run in the town centre before a celebration in the town around 2.07pm.

The relay will then head for Stourbridge, where it will pass through Mary Stevens Park, starting at 2.46pm and finishing at the bandstand at 3pm.

Halesowen Scout Band will be performing live on the bandstand as the baton takes in Queen’s Drive, the lake and the Frank Foley statue.

The Red House Glass Cone will welcome the baton as part of a day of festivities

The festivities will then move onto the Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley, which is hosting a free family event from 1pm-4pm to welcome the Queen's Baton.

The event includes hot glass blowing demos, craft activities for kids, a dressed working narrowboat, and a DJ. It will welcome the baton at 3.29pm as it goes between Brettell Lane and Brierley Hill Road from 3.21pm to 3.47pm.

An area of natural beauty will get a visit from the baton as Wren's Nest Hill takes delivery of the baton at 4.11pm.

The largest route of the day will stretch through Dudley, with the relay going down the cobbled streets of the Black Country Living Museum at 4.37pm.

It will then visit the grounds of Dudley Zoo and Castle for a series of photo opportunities at 4.58pm and a civic event at Coronation Gardens opposite Dudley Council House at 5.37pm.

Dudley Zoo and Castle will be a place for photo opportunities when the baton arrives

The relay will then continue into the town centre, where 100 local Brownies and Guides and the Got 2 Sing Choir will welcome the Batonbearers.

Finally, Brierley Hill will greet the baton at the end of the day, starting at St Michael's Church at 6.25pm, then progressing through the town to the recently restored War Memorial for a photo opportunity.

It will then end the day at the Waterfront as the centrepiece for a day-long celebration event, featuring live entertainment, jugglers, stilt-walkers and food and drink, before departing the borough by barge on the Dudley No. 1 Canal.