Aisha Naz and Sadia Ali: the first customers at the new Tim Hortons

Friends Aisha Naz and Sadia Ali arrived at the drive-thru branch of Tim Hortons at Merry Hill in Aisha's car at 2.30pm on Sunday, more than sixteen hours before the restaurant officially opened for them to claim their prize.

They waited all night, and their efforts paid off when they were each awarded a year's worth of free coffee.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons in the U.K, said: “It’s an exciting day for Tim Hortons as we celebrate the launch of our new drive-thru restaurant at Merry Hill today.

“We’re delighted to bring our Canadian offering to the local area, having seen such enthusiasm for our brand across the West Midlands.

“We’ve already had a fantastic morning welcoming fans and first timers and we look forward to celebrating the opening with many more customers in the coming weeks.”

Sadia Ali, the first walk-in customer at the new Tim Hortons

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “Today’s announcement that Tim Hortons is now open for business is really exciting, particularly as we know our customers have been eagerly awaiting the opening.

“The iconic Canadian restaurant is a welcome addition to a wide range of eateries we have available at the centre, creating even more choice for shoppers looking to grab a bite to eat or spend time catching up with friends and family.

“Visitors can enjoy the convenience of the drive-thru restaurant or relax in a unique dine-in experience.

“The opening builds on the thriving food and drink scene at Merry Hill, with more exciting new additions to come as the centre continues to evolve for future generations.”

The new restaurant and drive-thru is now welcoming customers with its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and a range of meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

To celebrate the opening, the brand is running a month of giveaways including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals.