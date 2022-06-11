European football champions Italy train at Dudley Council ground ahead of Molineux match

Italy at The Dell Stadium: Picture, Dudley Council

The European champions are in town ahead of a Nations League game against England held at Wolves' Molineux stadium.

Roberto Mancini, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Locatelli and co graced the Dell Stadium on Bryce Road in Pensnett, which is run by Dudley Council.

Mad Italy warming up down the dell in Pensnett 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qbrIpmO9PH — Scott Hickman (@SC07TXH) June 11, 2022

Locals flocked to social media to report their findings, with some lucky youngsters getting selfies with the team.

Councillor Rebbekah Collins, who serves the Brockmoor and Pensnett Ward, said: "It is brilliant that we have been graced with their presence today.

"It is nice to see such a great facility, which is quite under-used and under-publicised, being used.

"It isn't really being used to its fullest potential at the moment, but hopefully going forward, this will bring some attention to the stadium.

"Hopefully teams that need somewhere to train think, 'we could use The Dell'."

Andy Mulligan shared on social media: "Gutted, would have loved to have known and be able to pop down and watch."

Another user said: "One of the greatest things happened at the Dell Stadium."

Between 2,000 and 3,000 youngsters are expected to be in attendance for the game this evening due to UEFA rules which permit the FA to give out tickets to children aged 14 and under.

A spokesperson for Dudley Council said: "We were delighted to host the European champions Italy at The Dell Stadium this morning for a behind-closed-doors session ahead of their clash with England at Molineux."