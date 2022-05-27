Brierley Hill market wins ex-Corrie actor's praise

Bruce Jones at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby in the soap Coronation Street, called at Brierley Hill market hall during a recent visit to the area and said he was such shopping facilities were a "godsend to ordinary people".

"The market is lovely. Don't ever lose it. To me a market is the heart of the community," Jones said.

The actor had been in paying a visit to Brierley Hill Civic Hall when he called into market.

His comments were welcomed by ward representative Councillor Adam Davies.

Brierley Hill Market Hall

Councillor Davies said: "Brierley Hill market has been at the heart of our community for generations, and it's rightly still going strong.

"The traders do everything they can to make sure they offer the products people want at a reasonable price, and their regular events and fun days give people even more of a reason to shop at the market and visit the town.