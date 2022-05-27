Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brierley Hill market wins ex-Corrie actor's praise

By Deborah HardimanBrierley HillPublished: Comments

Shoppers are being praised for supporting a thriving town centre market that was visited by a television star.

Bruce Jones at Brierley Hill Civic Hall
Bruce Jones at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby in the soap Coronation Street, called at Brierley Hill market hall during a recent visit to the area and said he was such shopping facilities were a "godsend to ordinary people".

"The market is lovely. Don't ever lose it. To me a market is the heart of the community," Jones said.

The actor had been in paying a visit to Brierley Hill Civic Hall when he called into market.

His comments were welcomed by ward representative Councillor Adam Davies.

Brierley Hill Market Hall

Councillor Davies said: "Brierley Hill market has been at the heart of our community for generations, and it's rightly still going strong.

"The traders do everything they can to make sure they offer the products people want at a reasonable price, and their regular events and fun days give people even more of a reason to shop at the market and visit the town.

"By shopping local and supporting the small businesses on the market, we can all play a part in making sure this unique hub of our community carries on thriving for generations to come."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News