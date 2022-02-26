Electrical fault cause of car fire in car park

The car was spotted on fire in a car park near Merry Hill. Photo: Stuart Mallen

A crew from Brierley Hill Fire Station were called to reports of a Range Rover on fire in the car park of the newly refurbished KFC today at Merry Hill on the Boulevard at around 3.05pm.

The crews quickly got the fire under control and had it extinguished around 15 minutes later, with the cause identified as an electrical fault.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called out to reports of a car on fire at a car park overlooking the Merry Hill centre at around 3.05pm.

"A crew from Brierley Hill attended the scene and found a white Range Rover on fire.

"They quickly worked to put out the fire, with the owner of the vehicle at the site, and had it extinguished by 3.20pm.