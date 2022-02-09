Black Country firefighter Mark looks back over 40 years of service

Mark Crew, 58, is celebrating 40 years serving the community. Also pictured are colleagues Natalie Gilead and Jamie Reason

One man who can is Mark Crew, watch commander at Brierley Hill Fire Station, who has celebrated 40 years with West Midlands Fire Service.

The 58-year-old, who has lived in Kingswinford his whole life, started out at the age of 18, completing a 13-week training course in Coventry not long after leaving school.

His father also worked for the fire service at Brierley Hill and thought it would be a job Mark may enjoy.

Some 40 years later, Mark has limitless stories to tell from over the years, having worked in many different roles.

He said: "My current role is on the late shift at Brierley Hill.

Mark Crew bottom left

"We respond to all manner of incidents and visit many people in their homes to ensure they are safe from fire, by fitting smoke alarms and giving them vital advice."

Mark's proudest moment saw him receive a resuscitation award from the Royal Humane Society after the rescue of a woman from a fire in a flat.

He added: "I, and my colleagues, performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the front grass of her flat.

"She came out of the fire not breathing and with no vital signs and went into the ambulance alive and breathing.

"I am particularly proud of that, especially as it was in the first few years of my career."

Mark Crew with Sir Ken Knight at his 20-year presentation

Mark recalls many incidents, including the scariest he attended, a fire on the roof of the turbine house of Tipton power station.

He said: "I was crawling over cut-through roof girders, with a flimsy harness on me, more than 100 feet from the ground.

"I was followed on to the roof by a senior officer, John Bowen, who talked to me and told me jokes all through the absolutely terrifying call, to keep me calm.

"The most unusual incident I recall was a girl stuck in a washing machine.

"This young girl had climbed into the drum of the machine, encouraged by her friends, to make a TikTok video.

"She had got in quite easily, but could not get out.

"With the help of our tech rescue team, the washing machine had to be completely dismantled.

"Another moment I recall was the breathing apparatus crew shouting that there was a small fire and could someone send up something to hold water, a bowl or similar.

"Apparently, I came out of the kitchen with a colander, it took me many years to get over that one!"

Mark's wife, Andrea Crew, describes Mark as a private and proud man and couldn't be prouder of his achievements.

She said: "I’ve had the privilege of spending the last 12 years of my life with Mark.

"I understand him, how he thinks, his values and who is he.

"I know for Mark celebrating 40 years, is nothing special he says. It's not about the number but what it represents for him, his passion, his commitment, his expertise and strengths and dedication to serving the West Midlands, but more specifically the area around his patch at Brierley Hill station.

"Mark talks lately about his legacy being the new recruits who are following on from him.

"He gets a real buzz from investing his energy knowledge and skills into these recruits, knowing that some of them weren’t even born when he started out.

"Mark is a private and proud man, and very well respected.

"I simply couldn’t be prouder of his achievements, and most importantly the man that I am married to."

Phil Loach, chief fire officer at West Midlands Fire Service added: "Mark has had a fantastic career with West Midlands Fire Service spanning across four decades.

"He has acted as a role model to many who have served and continue to serve.

"I am grateful West Midlands Fire Service attracts such dedicated people and Mark is testimony to this.

"What Mark has achieved over his career so far is fantastic, and I have no doubt the communities he has served have all benefitted from his experience in many ways.

Reflecting on his career, Mark had a lot of people to thank, and urged any young person to consider a career with the service.

He said: "Firstly, thank you to Doug Wakefield, who interviewed me as a 17 year old.

"My father ran a newsagents and I suppose Doug had expected, and quizzed me about following in his footsteps.

"After much thought, he said 'I’m going to give you a chance'. I hope I haven’t let his trust in me down.

"Thank you to my wife Andrea, who encourages me every day with her words of wisdom, when I have had a difficult incident, or a difficult conversation to have.

"I would like to see my service finishing doing what I have enjoyed the most, giving something to those who are just starting out.

"I’d love to go back to recruit training and be able to impart some snippets of how good the old days used to be, and how we used to do it back in the day, with cork helmets, plastic leggings and plastic gardening gloves.

"It is just the best job in the world and I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 40 years.

"The family, we firefighters belong to, is second to none.