The new Lidl store is located on the Upper Retail Area within Merry Hill. Photo: CPG Photography Ltd

Located in the Upper Retail Area within Merry Hill, opposite Homesense, the store was opened on Thursday, January 20 by pupils from the area alongside the Mayor for Dudley, Councillor Anne Millward, as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new store will create more than 40 new jobs for the local community within the Brierley Hill area.

The supermarket is made up of a 1,209m square metre sales area, along with an in-store bakery, customer toilets as well as 163 car parking spaces and ample parking for bicycles.

The new Lidl store opening times are 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am from 4pm on Sundays.

Iain Ross, head of property at Lidl GB said: "We are thrilled to have opened our doors for the first time today and deliver our much-loved produce to the local area.

"The new store is a fantastic addition to the local community and it has been a great first day.

"We look forward to welcoming even more people through our doors over the coming weeks."

The new store is yet another addition to the thriving shopping destination, following on from the arrival of leading authentic German bratwurst fast-food brand, Extrawurst, which opened its first UK restaurant at Merry Hill in December.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: "Merry Hill shoppers can now benefit from even more variety when it comes to meeting all their retail needs in one place.